Mumbai Police have arrested three men, including the son and business partner of a 67-year-old businessman, in connection with his murder at an office in Charkop, Kandivali (West). The killing took place on Sunday morning, September 21. Mumbai Police said that money disputes were at the root of the crime. The deceased, identified as Mohammad Ayub Sayyed, ran a metals business and owned factories in Vasai and Charkop. According to the police, Ayub’s son, Hamid Ayyub Sayyed (41) and his business associate, Shanu Mushtaq Chaudhary (40), conspired to eliminate him. "Fugitive accused Shahnawaz Qureshi, with a prior murder case, was arrested in Govandi. Ayub was stabbed 36 times. Police have arrested four people so far," Mumbai Police said. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Friend’s 17-Year-Old Daughter Over Personal Feud in Taloja.

Son, Business Partner Hire Contract Killers to Murder Mumbai Businessman

#BREAKING Mumbai Police cracked the murder of businessman Ayub Syed, 67, killed in Kandivali’s Charkop area. His son Hamid and partner Shanu allegedly hired killers for ₹6.5 lakh after disputes over money. Fugitive accused Shahnawaz Qureshi, with a prior murder case, was… pic.twitter.com/zKcxvi7yz6 — IANS (@ians_india) September 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

