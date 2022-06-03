Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Shivaji Sutar on Friday took to Twitter to share an update regarding traffic blocks during nighttime on Central Railway in Mumbai Division. As per the notification issued, the Central Railway will operate night traffic and power blocks in order to dismantle foot-over-bridge girders at Dadar railway station. "Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," the notice read.

Check tweet:

Mumbai Division, Central Railway - Traffic blocks during night time 👇 pic.twitter.com/8KK9aURp1q — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) June 3, 2022

