A gas leak incident has come to light from Maharashtra's Mumbai area. According to news agency PTI, one person died and two others were hospitalised after they inhaled toxic fumes. The incident occurred in the industrial area in Andheri. Officials said the incident occurred inside a two-storey structure at Bhangarwadi in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area at 4.55 PM. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts Near Mahim Station, 8-10 Homes Damaged (Watch Video).

Chemical Leaks in Mumbai's Andheri Area

One dead, two hospitalised after inhaling toxic fumes following chemical leak in Andheri industrial area of Mumbai: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 22, 2025

