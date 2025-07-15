In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a pregnant woman escaped unhurt after her car was involved in an accident inside the Coastal Road tunnel. Mumbai police said that a speeding Honda City rammed into a Mercedes driven by the pregnant woman, who was eight months pregnant. It is learnt that the accident occurred near Gate No. 8 of the northbound Coastal Road tunnel. The pregnant woman was later identified as Sonam Babani, a businesswoman. Police said that they booked Om Manish Poddar (18) for reckless driving. They have also sent his blood samples for testing and are investigating the matter to determine whether he was under the influence. Accident Caught on Camera in Mumbai: Speeding Car Overturns Inside Coastal Road Tunnel Amid Rains; Driver Escapes Unhurt (Watch Video).

Pregnant Woman Escapes Unhurt in Mumbai Coastal Road Accident

Pregnant woman escapes unhurt in Mumbai Coastal Road accident A speeding Honda City rammed into a Mercedes driven by 8-month pregnant businesswoman Sonam Babani near Gate No. 8 of the northbound Coastal Road tunnel. The 18-year-old driver, Om Manish Poddar, has been booked for… pic.twitter.com/Vbj7VYHZqm — IANS (@ians_india) July 15, 2025

