A speeding car plunged into the Arabian Sea after breaking the divider of the Coastal Road in Mumbai on Monday night, October 6. Two Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel and a police constable quickly reached the spot and jumped into the sea to save the lone occupant of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, India Today reported. During the initial probe, a breathalyser test found that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The Worli police registered a case against Battiwala under sections 281 (rash driving), 125 (rash and negligence act), 324 (3) (commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to any property) 324 (4) (commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Section 185 (driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs) of Motor Vehicles Act. Accident Caught on Camera in Mumbai: Driver Injured After High-Speed Car Overturns Inside Southbound Tunnel of Coastal Road, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Mumbai Coastal Road Accident

Speeding car falls into sea from Coastal Road at Worli on Monday night; driver rescued: A late-night drive on Mumbai’s coastal road nearly turned fatal when a speeding Ertiga lost control near Worli, broke through a divider, and plunged 30 feet into the sea. The 28-year-old… pic.twitter.com/VJL2bIbGpH — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) October 7, 2025

