A 19-year-old college student died in an accident on the coastal road in south Mumbai after the car driven by her friend overturned on Saturday evening, February 8. The incident took place on the southbound stretch. "The deceased has been identified as Gargi Chate, a resident of Nashik pursuing MBA from Jai Hind College. Her friend Sanyam Sakla, 22, picked up her up from college in his car, which overturned after he lost control of the vehicle. Passersby rushed them to Breach Candy hospital where Chate was declared dead on arrival. She suffered a major head injury," the Tardeo Police Station officer said. Airbag Kills Child in Navi Mumbai: 6-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit by Airbag Following Car Accident in Vashi.

Mumbai Coastal Road Accident

A 19-year-old college student died in an accident on the coastal road in South Mumbai after the car driven by her friend overturned. The 22-year-old friend has been booked for rash and negligent driving under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.#Mumbai #MumbaiPolice… pic.twitter.com/pI68zUvCZ0 — Mid Day (@mid_day) February 9, 2025

Female Student Dies, Driver Friend Injured in Mumbai Coastal Road Accident

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A severe accident occurred on Mumbai's Coastal Road when a Swift car lost control and flipped multiple times, injuring both passengers. They have been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for treatment pic.twitter.com/tVUB0x35Tq — IANS (@ians_india) February 9, 2025

