Customs officials at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport arrested Indian national Sharukkhan Mohammed Hussain for allegedly smuggling 54 exotic animals from Bangkok. Acting on intelligence, officers intercepted him Friday evening and found two kinkajous (honey bears), two pygmy marmosets (world’s smallest monkeys) and 50 albino red-eared slider turtles hidden in his trolley bag. Wildlife rescue experts from Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare assisted in the seizure. Kinkajous and pygmy marmosets are protected under CITES and India’s Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau ordered the animals be sent back to Bangkok in compliance with international wildlife trade rules. Hussain faces charges under the Customs Act, 1962, and the Wildlife Protection Act. Mumbai Customs, DRI Destroy Seized Drugs Worth Around INR 177 Crore.

Mumbai Customs Bust Exotic Animal Smuggling Racket

A passenger arriving from #Bangkok was arrested in Mumbai International Airport by Customs for trying to smuggle in live wild animals protected under the #WildlifeProtectionAct. Customs officials said the wildlife found alive were concealed in his baggage in a manner intended… pic.twitter.com/anOMBvrFue — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 9, 2025

