A major fire broke out at a residential high-rise building on Kora Kendra Road in Mumbai's Borivali on Friday afternoon, August 29. According to the officials, no injuries were reported in the incident. The blaze was reported at Dattani Tower on Kora Kendra Road in Borivali (West), with the fire department terming it A level-1 (minor) fire. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed to the spot and launched a firefighting operation. No injuries or casualties have been reported. Lodha Amara Fire: Woman Dies, 1 Injured After Blaze Erupts at 22nd Floor Flat of Casa Fresco Building Near Kolshet Airport in Thane (Watch Video).

Fire at Borivali High-Rise

A fire has broken out at Dattani Towers in Borivali West, and it’s truly heartbreaking to hear. Firefighters are on the scene, doing everything they can to contain the blaze. My thoughts are with everyone affected hoping with all my heart that everyone is safe and unharmed. pic.twitter.com/GfcOwHvGtP — 𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙑𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙧 (@macparmar619) August 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)