In a tragic incident, a woman was killed, another injured, and 375 residents were rescued after a fire broke out on a flat at the 22nd floor of Casa Fresco Building in Lodha Amara complex in Thane on Thursday, August 14. The incident occurred near Kolshet Airport. As per the local media reports, a woman on the 28th floor, identified as 36-year-old Jayshree Thakre, died of asphyxiation from the smoke. While the exact cause behind the fire is yet to be determined, it caused extensive damage to flats between the 22nd and 28th floors. Thane Fire: Shop, 3 Motorbikes Gutted As Blaze Erupts on Ground Floor of Building, None Hurt.

Woman Dies, 1 Injured in Lodha Amara Fire

