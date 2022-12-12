A fire broke out in the storeroom of Kherwadi police station in Mumbai's Bandra area on Monday morning. Mumbai Fire Service, in a statement, said that "A policeman got injured while trying to extinguish the fire and has been admitted to the hospital." More details are awaited. Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Warehouse in Sector 93, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Blaze Erupts in Storeroom of Kherwadi Police Station:

A fire broke out in the storeroom of Kherwadi police station in Mumbai's Bandra area. A policeman got injured while trying to extinguish the fire and has been admitted to the hospital: Mumbai Fire Service — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

