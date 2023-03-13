A massive fire broke out at Oshiwara in Mumbai on Monday. Pictures and videos of the blaze have gone viral on social media. Twitter user Charanpreet Siingh said that the blaze erupted at Oshiwara Relief Road. One user also shared a video of the blaze and said, "Major fire in Oshiwara. We can hear the scream up here." While there is no confirmation as to what caused the fire, it seems the blaze erupted at a residential area located on a relief road in Oshiwara. As per reports, a fire broke out at a furniture market in Jogeshwari West. So far, no casualty has been reported. Ten vehicles of fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse off the fire. As per official sources, the fire was reported at around 11.40 am. The Mumbai fire brigade declared the blaze a Level 3 fire. While Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, and a few other agencies were mobilized to the spot, no casualty was reported in the incident. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Ashok Mill Compound in Dharavi, Fire Tenders Reach Spot; One Dead.

Fire at Oshiwara Relief Road

We Can Hear the Scream up Here

Huge Fire at Oshiwara

Huge Fire at Old Furniture Market

Fire at Oshiwara Furniture Market

Fire at oshiwara furniture Markey jogeshwari west sv road road towards oshiwara kabrastan is closed from both sides @MTPHereToHelp @AndheriLOCA @mybmc — Arshad shaikh (@ArshadShaikh52) March 13, 2023

No Casualty Reported

Mumbai | Fire breaks out in a furniture godown located in Jogeshwari West. Fire engines present at the spot, no casualty reported — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023

