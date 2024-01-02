A major fire broke out in a slum in Zakir Hussain Nagar, Govandi area of Mumbai, on Tuesday, January 2. News agency ANI shared the video of the Mumbai fire on X, formerly Twitter. Fire tenders were present at the spot and brought the fire under control, ANI reported. No injuries have been reported. More details are awaited. Mumbai Fire Video: Level One Blaze Erupts at Godown in Kurla Garden, No Injuries Reported, Says BMC.

Mumbai Fire Video:

#WATCH | Fire broke out in a slum in Zakir Hussain Nagar, Govandi area of Mumbai. Fire tenders are present at the spot and brought the fire under control. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/lGaW2av2of — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)