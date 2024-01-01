The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday, January 1, said a level 1 fire broke out at a godown in Kurla Garden, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg. The Mumbai fire video shows the godown being completely gutted in the blaze. Firefighters were seen dousing the fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Bomb Blast Threat in Mumbai: Police Receive Call From Unidentified Person About Blasts in City, Probe Launched.

Mumbai Fire Video

