In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old biker died in a hit-and-run accident on Western Express Highway in Mumbai's Borivali on Sunday evening, May 5. The police are trying to trace the driver who fled after the accident. The deceased was identified as Akshat Singh Bisht. The incident occurred when he was riding his bike on the northbound carriageway towards home when an unknown vehicle hit his bike in Borivali East and fled. "Locals rushed Akshat to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, where he was declared dead. Police have registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused driver," Mumbai Police said. Maharashtra Bus Accident: Several Injured After Private Bus Overturns on Mumbai-Goa Highway Near Raigad’s Karnala (Watch Video).

Mumbai Hit-and-Run Case

