Several people were feared injured after a private bus overturned on the Mumbai-Goa Highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The Maharashtra Bus Accident occurred near Karnala in the Raigad district. All the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. More details are awaited. Buldhana Road Accident: 5 Killed, 24 Others Injured After 2 Buses and an SUV Collide on Shegaon-Khamgaon Highway in Maharashtra; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Maharashtra Bus Accident

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Several feared injured after a bus overturned on the Mumbai-Goa highway near Karnala, Raigad district. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/3AfVBjoZjC — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2025

