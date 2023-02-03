Western Railway today said that it will operate a major block at Jogeshwari on the intervening night of February 4 and 5. During the block period, all fast line trains will be operated on the slow lines between Andheri and Goregaon railway stations. Western Railway said that a major block will be taken for the conversion of the Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) panel to an Electronic Interlocking (EI) panel at Jogeshwari station in the western suburbs of Mumbai. Mumbai Water Cut News Update: Water Supply to Remain Suspended for 24 Hours in These Areas, Check Dates and Timings .

