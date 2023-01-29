Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Hydraulic Engineer's department has proposed to make connectivity of new 4000 mm dia inlet trunk main live with 1910 MLD Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Bhandup Complex on January 30-31, 2023. This is likely to impact water supply for 24 hours in some areas. Water supply will be completely cut off in nine wards of Western suburbs including K East, K West, P South, P North, R South, R Central, R North, H East, and H West. Dadar will get 25 percent less water on the same day. The water supply will be at low pressure from January 29 to February 4. Citizens have been requested to use water judiciously by BMC. No Mega Block on Sunday, January 29, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services To Remain Normal on Harbour, Transharbour and Western Lines; Special Night Traffic and Power Block on Central Line During This Time.

Mumbai Water Cut News Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)