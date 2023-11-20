The Mumbai Police recently arrested a 50-year-old man for impersonating a doctor and operating a clinic in the Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi. The accused has been identified as Altaf Hussain Khan. "We received information that a fake doctor was running a clinic without a degree or license. We sent a police constable posing as a patient to get information," officials of Mumbai Police said. They also said that they raided the clinic and arrested the fake doctor. A case has been registered under Section 419, 420 of the IPC and under the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961, against the accused. Mumbai Shocker: Alert Doctors in Govandi Flag 17-Year-Old Wife's Nine Months Pregnancy, Cops Arrest Husband for Raping and Marrying Minor Girl.

Fake Doctor Arrested in Mumbai

Maharashtra | A 50-year-old man named Altaf Hussain Khan was arrested by Police for impersonating a doctor and operating a clinic in the Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi. We received information that a fake doctor was running a clinic without a degree or license. We sent a police… pic.twitter.com/7Hfelo1EBe — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

