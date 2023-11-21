The Mumbai Police on Tuesday, November 21, said that they arrested a man for placing threat calls at the Mumbai Police Control Room in the name of the Dawood Ibrahim gang. The accused claimed that the Dawood Ibrahim gang told him to blow up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "The caller had also threatened to blow up JJ Hospital. Case registered u/s 505 (2) of the IPC," officials of Mumbai police said. Bomb Blast Threat in Mumbai: Drunk Caller Claims Two Dozen Men Accompanied Seema Haider Into India, Planning Blasts; Threat Turns Out To Be Hoax.

Man Makes Threatening Call to Mumbai Police

