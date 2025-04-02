Mumbai Police arrested Vishal Udmale for allegedly threatening the life of Lakshmi Prabhakar and setting fire to her house door in Gorai. The incident followed an argument between the two. According to police, Udmale poured petrol on Prabhakar’s door and ignited it, endangering her life and property. A case was registered under sections 79 351(2), 115(2), 326(g), and 131 of the BNS. Authorities swiftly apprehended the accused, preventing further escalation. Mumbai Police have assured a thorough investigation into the motive behind the attack. Further legal proceedings are underway against Udmale. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Infidelity Suspicion, Hangs Body to Stage Suicide; Arrested.

Mumbai Man Arrested for Threatening Woman

Mumbai Police registered a case under sections 79 351 (2), 115 (2), 326 (g) and 131 of BNS and arrested one accused, Vishal Udmale, who gave a life threat to a woman named Lakshmi Prabhakar living in the Gorai area after getting involved with her in an argument. The accused also… pic.twitter.com/pS77AZmRhZ — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025

