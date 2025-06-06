The Western Railway has announced a five-hour mega block on Sunday, June 8, from 10:35 AM to 3:35 PM, between Churchgate and Mumbai Central for essential maintenance of tracks, signalling, and overhead equipment. The update, shared on X (formerly Twitter), informed commuters that all slow-line suburban trains will temporarily operate on the fast lines during the block. Several local trains have been cancelled, while some services will be short-terminated or reversed at Bandra and Dadar stations. Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly and check train schedules in advance to avoid inconvenience during the block. Mega Block on Sunday, June 01, 2025: Mumbai Local Train Services Likely To Be Affected on Western, Central and Harbour Lines; Check Timings and Other Details.

Western Railway Mega Block

⚠️ Sunday Block Alert! ⚠️ On Sunday, June 8, 2025, a 5-hour major block (10:35 AM - 3:35 PM) will be undertaken on UP & DOWN SLOW lines between Churchgate (CCG) & (BCL) Mumbai Central for track, signaling & OHE maintenance. Impact of Block on Suburban trains: All SLOW line… — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) June 6, 2025

