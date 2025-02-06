The Mumbai police today, February 6, said that a 23-year-old Merchant Navy personnel was found dead by locals at Sassoon Docks on February 5. Police officials said that the deceased's body was sent for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death. "He had been missing since 3rd February and a missing complaint was registered with Yellow Gate Police Station following this," officials added. Mumbai Shocker: Minor Injected With Unknown Substance at School Premises, Police Launch Probe.

Merchant Navy Personnel Found Dead by Locals at Sassoon Docks

Mumbai Police say, "A 23-year-old Merchant Navy personnel found dead by locals at Sassoon Docks in Mumbai on 5th February. His body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death. He had been missing since 3rd February and a missing complaint was registered with… — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2025

