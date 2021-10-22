One person died after jumping from the 19th floor of a high-rise building in Mumbai's Currey Road. A massive fire broke out at Avighna Park apartment at Currey Road. The main cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. The deceased who is identified as Arun Tiwari fell from the 19th floor of the building while trying to save his life.

Mumbai | One person dead in fire at Avighna Park apartment building on Curry Road pic.twitter.com/pMdV4tNP7h — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)