The Mumbai Police has discontinued the colour-coded sticker system for vehicles. The move comes a week after the 'colour-coded stickers' initiative was rolled out by the Mumbai Police to curb unnecessary traffic on roads. The 'colour-coded stickers' were used for all authorised vehicles which were allowed to ply in the current stringent restrictions.

Dear Mumbaikars.The red, yellow, green #EmergencyStickers categorisation is being discontinued. However, thorough checks shall continue & we hope you will stand by us in #TakingOnCorona & avoid all non-essential / non-emergency movement outside home #StayHomeStaySafe — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 23, 2021

