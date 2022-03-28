The Mumbai Police on Monday reunited a minor girl with her parents after she was found alone in Tilak Nagar. During the investigation, the Nirbhaya Squad of Tilak Nagar police learned that the minor was from Dharavi. The police quickly swung into action and called her parents, who visited the police station to pick up their child.

Check Mumbai Police's tweet:

Tilak Nagar Mobile 05 Nirbhaya Squad found a minor girl sitting alone. On investigating she told that she is staying in Dharavi. Her Parents were called at police Station and was safely handed over to them.#MumbaiMoments#MumbaiDiaries pic.twitter.com/Az5B5GTjLy — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)