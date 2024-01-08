The timely intervention of a railway pointsman saved the life of a man from falling into the gap between the train and the platform at the Masjid station in Mumbai. A video of the incident was shared by Central Railway on X, formerly twitter. In the one minute, 10-second clip a commuter while boarding the moving train can be seen slipping and falling on the platform. Fortunately, the man was saved from sliding into the gap between the moving train and the platform by an alert Railway pointsman Sameer Hande. The incident took place on Saturday, January 6. RPF Officials Save Passenger Who Slipped While Trying to Board Moving Train at Buxar Railway Station, Video Surfaces.

Video of The Incident Caught on Camera:

दीनाक 06/01/24 को दोपहर 12.25 बजे ON DUTY POINTSMAN MSD STN SHREE SAMEER HANDE अपनी ड्यूटी पर सतर्क रहते PF NO 1 पर एक यात्री द्वारा लोकल ट्रेन पकड़ते समय प्लेटफार्म NO 1 पर गिर गया। P/M समीर हंडे ने तुरत यात्री को चलती ट्रेन और प्लेटफॉर्म के बीच से खीच कर यात्री की रक्षा की।… pic.twitter.com/iSftc3UkqQ — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) January 8, 2024

