The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Mumbai received over 2318.8 mm seasonal rainfall till July 31. The weather agency also said that the Santacruz observatory recorded 0.4 mm rainfall at 14.30 hours today. Since the last few days, Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in the city. The heavy downpour has also led to an increase in the water stock of Mumbai's lakes. The water stock in the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai now stands at 68.0 percent. IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall, Gusty Winds in Mumbai.

Mumbai Received Over 2318.8 mm Seasonal Rainfall

Mumbai has received over 2318.8 mm seasonal rainfall till 31st July, with 0.4 mm rainfall recorded at Santacruz observatory at 1430 hours today: IMD — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

