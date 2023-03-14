After reeling under the scorching heat and soaring temperatures, Mumbaikars on Tuesday woke up to a rainy day. Netizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of #MumbaiRains as the city received such much-needed respite from the heatwave in Mumbai. One user shared a video and said, "It has started raining with thunderstorm in March. Climate change is here," while a second user asked, "Well, did it seriously rain?" Here's how Mumbaikars are enjoying the showers of spells in March. Mumbai Rains: Unseasonal Rainfall Continues To Lash Maximum City, Mumbaikars Ask ‘Is This Beginning of Monsoon?’ (Check Tweets).

#mumbairains Is Trending

#mumbairains is trending! when will it rain in Imphal? the land is parched, the air is dry, there are forest fire, please rain here too! — Sanajaoba Angom (@sana29er) March 14, 2023

It Is Raining in Mumbai

मुंबई में चार बूंद गिर गए ट्रेंड टॉप 1पर#MumbaiRains — Anil Rajpurohit Golasan sanchore ( jalore ) (@Anilpurohitbjp) March 14, 2023

Well, Did It Seriously Rain?

Well, did it seriously rain? The temperature seems to have risen even more after the #Mumbairains.#Climate change it is. — Shilpa (@yourstruly787) March 13, 2023

#MumbaiWeather

Unseasonal Rains Round 2!

Unseasonal Rains Round 2!⚠️ Parts of western suburbs and #thane witnessing some rains ⛈️and thundering. Expect the same to continue on and off till 17th March. Hope it brings down #AQI which is unprecedented in #Mumbai this year.#MumbaiRains #GlobalWarming #Climatechange — Mumbai Nowcast (@MumbaiNowcast) March 13, 2023

Rain and Thunderstorms in #Mumbai

