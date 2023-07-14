Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy morning today as hevay rainfall lashed several parts of the city. Netizens took to social media to share photos and videos of Mumbai Rains as #MumbaiRains started to trend on Twitter. One user said, "Right now Andheri people who often cross the subway, singing a song Dooba dooba rehta hoon", while a second user wrote, "Due to water logging, Andheri Subway is closed". Meanwhile, the heavy downpour also led to waterlogging in several areas of Mumbai including King Circle and Andheri areas. The heavy rainfall in Mumbai comes at a time when Delhi is reeling under flood-like situations due to the rising water level of the Yamuna River. Delhi Flood Videos: Waterlogging Continues in Supreme Court Area, Rajghat and Several Other Parts of National Capital Due to Heavy Rainfall and River Yamuna's Overflowing; Commuters Affected.

We Agree

Rains and My Favourite Place Before I Start Work

Mumbai Rains Are Back!

Andheri Subway

Andheri Subway Flooded Again

Visuals From King's Circle Area

