Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy morning today as hevay rainfall lashed several parts of the city. Netizens took to social media to share photos and videos of Mumbai Rains as #MumbaiRains started to trend on Twitter. One user said, "Right now Andheri people who often cross the subway, singing a song Dooba dooba rehta hoon", while a second user wrote, "Due to water logging, Andheri Subway is closed". Meanwhile, the heavy downpour also led to waterlogging in several areas of Mumbai including King Circle and Andheri areas. The heavy rainfall in Mumbai comes at a time when Delhi is reeling under flood-like situations due to the rising water level of the Yamuna River. Delhi Flood Videos: Waterlogging Continues in Supreme Court Area, Rajghat and Several Other Parts of National Capital Due to Heavy Rainfall and River Yamuna's Overflowing; Commuters Affected.

We Agree

Right now Andheri people who often cross subway , singing a song "Dooba dooba rehta hoon" #MumbaiRains — #બસઆમજ 🇮🇳 (@SonalOfficially) July 14, 2023

Rains and My Favourite Place Before I Start Work

Rains and my favourite place before I start work #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/BWiJDzweCk — Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) July 14, 2023

Mumbai Rains Are Back!

Mumbai Rains are back! Rains likely today & in weekend#Mumbai rainfall till morning CSMT 85.5mm Byculla 53mm Colaba 44mm Chembur 47mm Santa Cruz 52.5mm Matunga 43.5mm Sion 34 Dahisar 30mm Mira road 32mm Bhayander 31mm Karjat 21.5mm Koparkhairane 24mm#MumbaiRains — Natarajan Ganesan (@natarajan88) July 14, 2023

Andheri Subway

Andheri Subway Flooded Again

⛈️#Mumbai: Few hours of rains have triggered waterlogging woes again in the maximum city. #Andheri subway, in the suburbs has again been flooded. @AtkareSrushti reports on #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/G2f6vYCiDZ — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) July 14, 2023

Visuals From King's Circle Area

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogging in various parts of Mumbai due to rainfall. (Visuals from King's Circle area) pic.twitter.com/hkagOL9UCU — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

