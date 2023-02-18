Ramesh Bais on Saturday took oath as the Governor of Maharashtra. Bais took oath in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He took oath as 22nd Governor of Maharashtra. On Friday, Bais and his wife Rambai Bais arrived in Raj Bhavan and were accorded a grand welcome by staff and officials. Maharashtra Governor-Designate Ramesh Bais Arrives in Mumbai With Wife Day Before Oath-Taking Ceremony (See Pics).

Ramesh Bais Took Oath As the Governor of Maharashtra

Mumbai | Ramesh Bais took oath as the Governor of Maharashtra, in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde. pic.twitter.com/oEAMNDHg3N — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

