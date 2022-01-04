Mumbai, January 4: Mumbai on Tuesday breached the 10,000 mark for fresh COVID-19 cases as the city witnessed 10,860 fresh cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours. The tally for active cases in the city was 47,476. Mumbai recorded over 8,000 cases in the past couple days, and with cases touching 10,000 mark for single day, the COVID-19 task force is bound to go for measures to curb the growing number of cases.

Mumbai reports 10,860 fresh infections of COVID19 & 2 deaths; Active cases 47,476 pic.twitter.com/WGfQpt2KaE — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022

