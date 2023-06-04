In another road accident, an elderly woman died after an autorickshaw hit her in Thane's Ambernath. The incident occurred when the woman was crossing the road on Sunday. A CCTV camera installed nearby captured the horrifying road accident. The rickshaw driver immediately stops the vehicle and rushes to the woman. He later drags the woman to the side of the road as more people arrive at the scene. Mumbai-Pune Highway Accident: 12 Passengers Dead, 28 Injured As Private Bus Plunges Into Gorge Near Borghat Stretch (Watch Video).

Thane Road Accident Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)