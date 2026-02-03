Gurugram, February 3: Air India on Tuesday announced the launch of its limited-period 'Namaste World' sale, offering travellers discounts of up to 20 per cent on base fares across domestic and international routes, complemented by enhanced booking flexibility and a range of exclusive payment-linked benefits, the release said. Under the Namaste World sale, domestic one-way fares start from INR 1,499, while international fares start from INR 5,033, with attractive pricing available on flights to/from North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, the Middle East and Southeast Asia and East Asia regions, subject to availability.

The limited-period sale is open for bookings until 05 February 2026, for travel between 11 February and 31 December 2026. The Air India release stated that all tickets booked during the sale period are eligible for one free date change for travel scheduled from 01 April 2026 onwards. The date change must be requested at least 72 hours prior to the scheduled departure. No additional change penalty will apply; however, any fare difference will apply. Fuel Switch Scare: Air India Boeing 787 to Undergo Fuel Control Module Replacement; Component Sent to OEM, Say Sources.

Bookings made via airindia.com and the Air India mobile app during the sale period will be free of convenience fee, offering added value to customers booking directly with the airline. Air India offers several exclusive payment deals for its customers: Customers using SBI Credit Cards can enjoy exclusive payment offers. For domestic bookings, they can get a discount of up to INR 2,500. For international bookings, they can avail a discount of up to INR 10,000 by applying the promo code SBICARDAI, subject to terms and conditions.

Customers paying via UPI can enjoy instant discounts of up to INR 1,000 per passenger on domestic bookings and up to INR 2,000 per passenger on international bookings by using the promo code UPIPROMO. Similar instant discounts are available for payments made through Net Banking by applying the promo code NBPROMO, subject to applicable terms and conditions. For bookings made through Air India's website or mobile app, an additional instant discount of up to INR 3,000 per booking is available with promo code FLYAI. Air India Resumes Direct Shanghai-New Delhi Flights After Nearly Six Years.

Furthermore, eligible bookings made using select American Express cards will earn accelerated Membership Rewards points. Customers can earn 10X points when using American Express Platinum and Centurion Cards, 5X points with American Express Platinum Reserve Cards, and 2X points with American Express Platinum Corporate Cards. Bookings under the sale can be made through Air India's official website at airindia.com, the Air India mobile app, authorised travel agents, airport ticketing offices, and the Air India contact centre. The seats on sale are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The sale applies to select domestic and international routes and fares may marginally vary in different cities due to applicable rates of exchange and taxes.

