A shocking video of a man masturbating on the platform of Parel Railway station in Mumbai has gone viral on social media. The video was shared by a woman commuter, who demanded action against the accused. The incident came to light after the woman commuter took to social media to complain about the obscene behavior of the man on the railway station's platform. In the 9-second video clip, the man can be seen masturbating as the woman records his act while other passengers are seen passing by him. As per reports, the railway police force has not been able to track down the man as yet. PDA in Mumbai Local Train: Old Video of Couple Kissing, Romancing Inside Train Compartment Goes Viral Again.

Man Masturbates on Platform of Parel Railway Station

#Mumbai: A shocking video of a man masturbating on platform of the Parel #Railway station was shared by a woman commuter, demanding action against him. The RPF has not been able to track down the pervert yet.#mumbainews #Incident pic.twitter.com/HLuZNl7avU — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)