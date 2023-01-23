Nagpada police registered FIR against the school principal after he allegedly raped a minor girl student. According to the victim, the principal used to call her to his cabin and did obscene acts. The principal is absconding, probe underway, said Mumbai Police. Karnataka Shocker: Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting School Girl in Koppal.

