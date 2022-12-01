A Korean YouTuber, identified as Mhyochi, was sexually harassed in public as a man forcefully held her hand and attempted to kiss her on busy Mumbai streets. The entire incident was recorded on camera as the woman was filming a video at that time. The youths identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari, were arrested for the shocking act by Khar Police. Viral Video: Korean Woman Harassed by Men in Mumbai's Khar While She Live Streams From City; Narrates Ordeal on Twitter

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra | Two youths - Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari - arrested for allegedly molesting a Korean woman YouTuber during a live streaming. Khar Police registered an FIR u/s 354 IPC and arrested both of them: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022

