The Mumbai police recently arrested a Swedish national for allegedly molesting a crew member onboard a Bangkok-Mumbai flight. As per reports, the Swedish national was arrested on Thursday after a complaint was filed by IndiGo Airlines crew members. After being arrested, the accused was granted bail by the Andheri court on Friday. "Further probe underway," police officials said. IndiGo Airline Crew, Passenger Engage in Heated Argument Onboard Plane, Video Goes Viral.

Swedish National Arrested for Molesting a Crew Member

