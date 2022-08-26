The Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday took to social media to update citizens about traffic diversions in the city. The police have announced traffic diversions to ensure the smooth functioning of vehicular movement in view of the arrival of Chintamani Ganpati. As per the post, Northbound traffic coming from Arthur Road Naka towards the Gas company junction via Chinckpokali Bridge will be closed. Besides, South Bound traffic of Dr.B.A. Rd. from the junction at Bharat Mata to Bawla Compound will be closed. Check complete details here.

Check Tweet:

North bound traffic coming from Arthur Rd. naka towards Gas company junction via Chinckpokali Bridge will be closed. Alternate route- N.M Joshi Rd. - Curry Road or Khada Parasi Junction. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 26, 2022

