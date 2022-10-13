Mumbai police today informed commuters that due to the water logging, vehicular movement will be slow at Sea link gate, South bound and at Mahalaxmi junction. The traffic police requested citizens to plan their commute accordingly. Meanwhile, according to data shared by the IMD, Mumbai received more than 100 millimetres of rain between October 1 and October 11, which is quite unusual for this time of the year. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls; Mumbaikars Share Photos and Videos With #MumbaiRains

Check Tweet by Mumbai Traffic Police:

#MumbaiTrafficUpdates महालक्ष्मी जंक्शनवर पाणी साचल्याने वाहतूक मंदावली आहे. Traffic movement at Mahalaxmi junction is slow due to water logging.#MumbaiRains — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 13, 2022

#MumbaiTrafficUpdates दक्षिणेकडे असलेल्या सी-लिंक गेटवर पाणी साचल्यामुळे वाहनांची वाहतूक मंदावली आहे. Vehicular movement at Sea-link gate, South bound, is slow due to water logging. #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)