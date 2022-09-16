As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, the IMD said that there is a possibility of moderate to intense spells of rain during the next 3 to 4 hours. On Friday, Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy morning with waterlogging reported from several areas as the city was battered by overnight rains. Soon netizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of a rainy morning in the city with #MumbaiRains trending on Twitter. While some users shared beautiful pictures of a rainy day in Mumbai, others complained about the traffic congestion.

70mm+ Rain and Counting Since Midnight

Hill Station Kinda Feeling!

Powai lake in these rains! Hill station kinda feeling. #MumbaiRains — Hiren (@hirenladva) September 16, 2022

Here’s How Mumbaikars Are Reaching Office Today

Going To Get Worse When It Swirls Over Mumbai, Says User

#MumbaiRains incoming 😱 ...going to get worse when it swirls over Mumbai.stay safe pic.twitter.com/B9SCeH8Ld0 — Raghu (@ProCloud_) September 16, 2022

Life in Mumbai definitely keeps moving

Railway tracks during Mumbai Rains

Borivali to Andheri in Nearly 1.5 Hours?

Just finished a nightmarish ride from Borivali to Andheri in nearly 1.5 hours. If any bureaucrat or politician or minister claims they will solve traffic problem in #Mumbai they r lying. There r too many vehicles, very small & bad roads…all beyond repairs…#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/7pm0fUK4O8 — Rahul Mahajani (@rahul_mahajani) September 16, 2022

