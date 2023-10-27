In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, a goods train derailed near Vasai station today, October 27. As per news agency ANI, a few coaches of a goods train derailed near Vasai station in Palghar district. So far, there have been no reports of any casualty or injury. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The eight-second video clip shows the goods train being derailed at Vasai road station. Maharashtra: Goods Train Decoupled Between Neral-Vangani, Services Halted Karjat to CSMT.

Goods Train Derails Near Vasai Station

Maharashtra: A few coaches of a goods train derailed near Vasai station in Palghar district. No casualty or injury reported. More details awaited — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2023

Freight Train Derails at Vasai Road

Freight train derailment at Vasai Road. Details awaited. @mid_day pic.twitter.com/C59hsxY29G — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) October 27, 2023

