A video of two youths performing deadly bike stunts on the streets of Mumbai is going viral on social media. The two youngsters reportedly performed dangerous stunts on their two-wheeler near Yari Road Dargah in Versova. The 17-second video clip was shared by the Twitter page Indian Facts News, which tagged Mumbai police and other authorities and asked, "How safe is it to drive like this?". The video shows the two youths performing dangerous stunts on a scooter without a helmet as they violate traffic rules while endangering others' lives. Reacting to the viral video, Mumbai police said that a case had been registered at Versova Police Station against the two youths. Bike Stunt On Mumbai Roads: BKC Police Register Case Against Three Youths After Video of Them Performing Dangerous Stunts Go Viral.

Youth Perform Bike Stunts in Versova

Acting on the video of a motorcycle rider doing dangerous stunts, a case has been registered at Versova Police Station under section 279,336 IPC 184,129/194(D),194 of the MV Act. https://t.co/YGzD14AV1n — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) April 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)