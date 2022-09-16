As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, IMD Scientist K S Hosalikar on Friday took to social media and requested citizens to take care while commuting to the office today, September 16. Hosalikar said that there is a possibility of moderate to intense spells of rain during the next 3 to 4 hours. "Mumbai & around received mod to heavy rains in past 24 hrs. Next 48 hrs, possibility of heavy rains," he said in his tweet.

Check Tweet:

#MumbaiRains #Mumbaikars, #Thanekars take care while commuting to office today. Possibility of mod to intense spells of rains next 3,4 hrs as seen frm latest radar obs at 9 am Mumbai & around received mod to heavy rains in past 24 hrs. Next 48 hrs, possibility of heavy rains pl pic.twitter.com/FftkGz3UXy — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 16, 2022

