A 17-year-old youth was allegedly arrested under the Arms Act by Maharashtra police for cutting birthday cakes with a sword in Mumbai's Borivali area. The video which is going viral on social media shows the youth cutting at least 21 cakes with a sword in his hands as his friends cheer for him during the birthday party. Mumbai Shocker: Man Cuts Birthday Cakes With Sword in Borivali, Video Goes Viral.

Check ANI's tweet:

Mumbai's MHB Police have registered a case against a 17-year-old youth under the Arms Act for cutting his birthday cake with a sword. A video went viral on social media where he was seen cutting 21 cakes with a sword. The video is from Borivali area: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022

Watch video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)