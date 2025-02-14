In Munger, Bihar, thieves stole four solar lights from Nauwagadhi stadium, which was inaugurated by CM Nitish Kumar on February 5. The playground was constructed under MNREGA at a cost of INR 44 lakh, with INR 3 lakh spent on installing eight solar lights, half of which are now missing. The theft was discovered when athletes noticed darkness on the western side of the field. Initially assuming a technical fault, they later found the lights missing from the poles. Following a written complaint by the playground committee, police registered a case and launched an investigation. Locals and players have expressed anger over the incident and demanded night security guards to prevent such thefts in the future. Bihar: Wedding Guest Applies ‘Sindoor’ on Orchestra Dancer’s Forehead, Marries Her on Stage; Video Goes Viral.

Thieves Steal Solar Lights from Stadium in Bihar

