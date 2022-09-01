A lookout notice has been issued against the seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, accused in an alleged sexual assault case involving minors. The case was registered against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru by the Mysuru city police after a complaint was filed on behalf of two minors. Following this, he was booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Murugha Mutt Seer Sex Scandal: Karnataka Court Defers Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru's Bail Plea Hearing to September 2.

Check Tweet:

