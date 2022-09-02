The Chitradurga District Sessions Court on Friday sent Sri Murugha Mutt's Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru to four days police custody till September 5. Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was produced in Chitradurga court today for allegedly raping minor girls. Karnataka police had requested the bench for five days of custody.

