A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, where a two-and-a-half-year-old boy was crushed to death by a school van in Umarpur village under the Budhana police station area. The incident occurred on November 1, when the van arrived to pick up a student, and the toddler, playing nearby, suddenly came in front of the vehicle. A CCTV video of the incident, which has now gone viral, shows the child walking in front of the van before the driver accelerated, crushing him under the wheels. Bystanders immediately rushed to help, but the child succumbed to his injuries. Police swiftly acted after the video surfaced, arresting the driver and seizing the van. Officials confirmed that a case has been registered at Budhana Police Station under relevant sections, and further investigation is underway. Accident Caught on Camera in Muzaffarnagar: 6 of Family, On Way to Haridwar for Ashes Immersion, Killed as Car Collides With Truck in UP; Video Surfaces.

School Van Runs Over Toddler in Muzaffarnagar

रिपोस्ट करे 🚨🚨 ये मामला मुज़फ्फरनगर के बुढ़ाना कसबे के ग्राम उमरपुर का जहाँ एक गली में स्कूल वेन के ड्राइवर ने खेलते हुए 2 साल के बच्चे के ऊपर दो बार गाड़ी चढ़ाई ! बच्चे की मौत के बाद पुलिस ने FIR में की लीपा पोती घुस खोरी की आशंका I आशंका है The Green public school ने पुलिस… pic.twitter.com/bttWkDXkjX — AS SONI (@assoni_mzn) November 1, 2025

Toddler Crushed Under School Van, Driver Arrested

उक्त प्रकरण मे थाना बुढाना पुलिस द्वारा सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत करते हुए वाहन व वाहन चालक को पुलिस अभिरक्षा में लेकर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) November 1, 2025

