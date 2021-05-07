Former Supreme Court Judge Justice MY Eqbal passed away at the age of 70, today.

Justice (Retired) Eqbal, was the Chief Justice of Madras High Court. In December 2012, he became a Justice of Supreme Court of India & retired in February 2016.

