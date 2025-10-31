Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday, October 31, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his get-well wishes following news of his illness. “Respected Prime Minister Ji, thank you! My family is grateful to you! Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra!” Sanjay Raut wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Earlier today, Raut informed that he is facing “serious health issues” and would be away from public for at least a couple of months. "You have all loved and trusted me. But I have developed serious health issues and am undergoing treatment. I will come out of this. As per medical advice, I have been asked not to step out or mingle in public," he wrote on X without elaborating further or going into the details. Raut said that he was sure that he would recover around the New Year and would start meeting people. “Your love and blessings mean a lot to me,” he said. ‘Praying for Your Speedy Recovery and Good Health’: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery to Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut.

‘My Family Is Grateful to You’: Sanjay Raut Thanks PM Narendra Modi

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Sanjay Raut). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)